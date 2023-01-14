Czech National Bank Takes $1.55 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

