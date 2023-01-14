The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 231,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 19,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of HD opened at $331.21 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.75. The stock has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

