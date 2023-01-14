The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 231,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $331.21 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.75. The stock has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

