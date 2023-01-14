Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,340 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $88.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.