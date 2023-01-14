Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,801 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.62.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

