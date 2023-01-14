Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $125.17 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.40.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.