Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $101.70 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.57.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

