Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.