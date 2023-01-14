Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.28 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.81.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

