Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after buying an additional 309,186 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,651,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 134,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after buying an additional 110,364 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.77. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 103.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.