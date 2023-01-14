Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $2,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 104.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 48.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 195,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $515,636.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,969,123 shares in the company, valued at $65,918,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 246,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $396,782.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,734,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,942,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 195,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $515,636.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,969,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,918,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,062,439 shares of company stock worth $17,916,832. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.86 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

