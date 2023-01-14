Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,148 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.62) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

