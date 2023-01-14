Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $455,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average is $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

