ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,642 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,577,000 after purchasing an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,232,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,088,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $414.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.