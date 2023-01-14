Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,689 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 180,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $10.45 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.