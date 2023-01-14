Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.2 %

ULTA opened at $490.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $495.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.