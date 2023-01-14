Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 24.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.5% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 20.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nestlé Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NSRGY opened at $123.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
