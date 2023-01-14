Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

