Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after purchasing an additional 376,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 22.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 436,576 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 26.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,176,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 451,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 49,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DM. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 243.32%. The business had revenue of $47.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

