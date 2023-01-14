Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.