Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after acquiring an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,634,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

CME opened at $175.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.38. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

