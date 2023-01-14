Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 184.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 15.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $87,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Insider Activity

Dropbox Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,826,867.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,826,867.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $322,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,539,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,117,290.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 572,298 shares of company stock worth $12,788,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.45 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 74.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

