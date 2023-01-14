Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,250 First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000.
First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MARB opened at $20.09 on Friday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14.
