Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.48.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

