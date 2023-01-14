Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ameriprise Financial Price Performance
Shares of AMP opened at $333.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.58.
Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.
Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial
In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
