Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $146.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $146.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

