PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Stake Lessened by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $793,000.
PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
MFEM stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.
