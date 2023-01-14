Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 255 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 12.1% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,298,000 after purchasing an additional 298,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $223.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day moving average of $203.49. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.