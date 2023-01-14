Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Visa by 43.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $223.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.37.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

