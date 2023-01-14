Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

