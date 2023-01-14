Brokerages Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Target Price at $104.43

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.43.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Performance

NYSE DEN opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Denbury has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $104.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Denbury will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in Denbury by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 710,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Denbury by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after purchasing an additional 618,200 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,202,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Denbury by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,302,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,141,000 after purchasing an additional 556,348 shares in the last quarter.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.