Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

