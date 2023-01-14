Graypoint LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2,478.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

ARKK opened at $35.99 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $81.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60.

