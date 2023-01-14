SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,510 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Block by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Block by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Block by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $25,289,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $25,289,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,306 shares of company stock worth $19,762,483. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

