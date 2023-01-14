J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

