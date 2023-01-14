T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $105.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.11. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $176.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 273,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,972,000 after acquiring an additional 355,649 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

