International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynex Capital

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Dynex Capital stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.10. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

