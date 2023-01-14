SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 14,072 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 594.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 32.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,285 shares of company stock worth $1,329,144. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $174.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $191.18.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

