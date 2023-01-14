International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 49.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 11.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $8,062,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $207.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.49.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

