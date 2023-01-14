International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 38,408 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

