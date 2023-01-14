SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

