Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 1,189 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $52,744.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,349.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $74,404.76.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $55.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

