International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE SNOW opened at $140.87 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $329.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.87 and its 200-day moving average is $156.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.34.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

