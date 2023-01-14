J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $389.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total transaction of $750,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,469,276.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $315.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.85. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.69 million. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

