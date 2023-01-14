Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Acquires C$266,445.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Director David John Wilson bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,240,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,466,186.

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, David John Wilson bought 45,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,750.00.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

TSE:KEL opened at C$4.98 on Friday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.47 and a 1-year high of C$8.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$956.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$143.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KEL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.56.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Articles

