J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.18.

Insider Activity

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,637. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $232.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.42.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.