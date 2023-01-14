Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORFGet Rating)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 266,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 75.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. Equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Morphic by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 545.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

