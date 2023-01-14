Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 61,786 shares.The stock last traded at 56.13 and had previously closed at 55.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 1.07 by -0.21. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.15%. The business had revenue of 95.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 96.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

