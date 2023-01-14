Vivian Delia Sells 2,700 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Movado Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Movado Group stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $806.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.14. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

