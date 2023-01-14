Erica J. Rogers Sells 6,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $309,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,686,634.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SILK opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.24. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.73% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

SILK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,676,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after buying an additional 523,179 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $16,458,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after buying an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 52.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,872,000 after acquiring an additional 235,762 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 67.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 473,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 190,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Stories

